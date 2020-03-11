Sponsored: Catch a free performance by Noughties legends Reel 2 Real

The Noughties are back in a big way at Barasti Beach this Thursday, March 12, with a massive dance party of retro-fabulous classics.

Flash back in time for Noughty Thursday, as party masters Reel 2 Real featuring the Mad Stuntman play live on the beach, and Whigfield takes to the Middle Deck.

Get set shake to retro favourites and club classics, as Reel to Real revives the Noughties with feel-good anthems including Can You Feel It and I Like to Move It­, the catchy banger immortalised by the Madagascar movies.

Best of all, this ultimate night of Noughtiness is free, with the doors open to ages 21 and up all day and night.

In between the main sets, Barasti Beach’s resident DJs will keep the energy pumping all night long, with Scott Foreshaw, Jack Harris, Marc T and Rohan Nunez on the decks.

Not only is there free entry to tempt you through the doors: the bar will also be coming to the party with flash sales on drinks and unmissable deals throughout the evening.

Cementing its place as Dubai’s favourite late-night destination, Barasti Beach is now open until 4am on Thursdays and Fridays.

So, pull out your brightest fake tan, your flashiest belt and your classiest cargo pants for this fabulous flashback to the turn of the 21st century. See you on the sand.

Barasti Beach, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina. Thu March 11, free for ages 21+. Tel: (04) 399 3333. barastibeach.com/events/

Images: Supplied/YouTube