Great getaways are just around the corner…

People rarely list checking-in, airport queues or airplane food as the best part of their holiday. It’s more about the experiences when they get there. The rest and relaxation, the food, the service, sunsets and swimming pools.

You can find all that on your doorstep, with Abu Dhabi’s incredible range of luxury hotels. So why not save time and money with a soul-enriching Abu Dhabi staycation…

Stay and brunch deals

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Luxury facilities, expansive deep-green views, an international tournament-standard golf course: this grand five-star property has a whole lot in one. They also have a tasty stay and brunch deal on at the moment. Check in on Friday, and take a seat at the award-winning Bubbalicious Brunch. You’ll stay overnight in a deluxe room with rolling golf course views, then get breakfast and a gloriously late check-out time of 4pm.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi, valid until July 31 2020, Fri night stays from Dhs960+ (use promo code V2X). marriott.com

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr

This creekside stunner, complete with swim-up bar, is offering a special 36-hour weekend staycation package. The deal includes Friday brunch, overnight stay in a Fairmont room, access to the newly opened Volt Fitness gym, buffet breakfast for two at CuiScene and lunch at Poolside, with guaranteed late check-out starting from just Dhs874+ for two people. The resort is also offering a collection of special promotions celebrating womanhood in the month of March, with 50 per cent off afternoon tea for ladies, and unlimited select beverages at Marco’s New York Italian from Saturday to Tuesday, 7pm to 9pm for Dhs99.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, Abu Dhabi, Dhs874+ for soft drinks package, Dhs990+ for house drinks, Dhs1,186+ for bubbles. fairmont.com

Marriott Hotel Downtown

This downtown five-star property has got a lot to brag about. Its convenient location places it within easy exploring distance for many of the capital’s activity-packed neigbourhoods. It has a deluxe rooftop pool, a Parisian-style spa and a very popular steakhouse. It’s also running a strong ‘EAT. PLAY. STAY.’ package that includes Friday brunch with house beverages, an overnight stay in a superior room, breakfast at Kuzbara, early check-in (midday) and late check-out (4pm).

Marriott Hotel Downtown, Abu Dhabi Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Street, valid Thursdays and Fridays until December 31, 2020, Dhs750+ (quote promo code YX1). marriott.com

Other stay deals

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island

This all-inclusive resort boasts beachfront vistas, deliciously extravagant design, and a comprehensive list of facilities. Find five restaurants, five bars, two tennis courts, a ballroom, private beach, kids’ club, spa and aqua park with wave pool. And because it’s all-inclusive, you can get all your meals and most drinks included in the cost. The residents’ deal includes a premium dine-around package, 50 per cent discount on spa treatments and a fruit basket on arrival from Dhs938+ for two, for an entry-level room. Feeling flush? Upgrade to a premium room with pool access from Dhs1105+.

Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, valid to book until April 10, from Dhs938+. saadiyatisland.rixos.com

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort

The gorgeous beachfront property that is Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island features fully modern facilities, well-crafted design, and pin-point proximity to the rugged beauty of Saadiyat Island. There are special local rates for us desert dwellers, starting at Dhs699+ for two people, which includes one night in an ocean deluxe room, breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on other food and drinks, spa access and a late check-out of 3pm. You can get half-board rates (breakfast and dinner) from just Dhs999+. But you’ll have to be quick – this deal will only be available until March 14 (for bookings right up to the end of September 2020).

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Beach, reservations must be made before March 14 (for bookings until September 30, 2020), prices from Dhs699+ for two. jumeirah.com

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers

If it’s good enough for Hollywood, it’s good enough for us. Take up temporary residence in these skyline-defining buildings from as little as Dhs575+ (including breakfast and 20 per cent off restaurants and spa). You’ll find Jumeirah at Etihad Towers on the Corniche, offering vertiginous gulf views, refined design and top-quality service. Looking for more inclusions? Half-board is available from Dhs775+ for two.

Jumeirah at Etihad Towers, West Corniche, Abu Dhabi, reservations must be made before March 22 (for bookings until September 30, 2020), from Dhs575+. jumeirah.com

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri

This beautiful, modern hotel features locally inspired architecture and rich botanical lawns, with one foot in the Khor Al Maqta creek. It’s blessed with seven restaurants, a private beach and an infinity pool. The residents deal has some nifty inclusions too, such as free upgrade to the next room category, breakfast, lunch and dinner for two at Sofra BLD, plus 25 per cent savings on additional food and drinks (including in-room dining), spa and laundry services. The incredible news for families is that you also get to add two kids under six for free. The price for this package starts at Dhs999+.

Shangri-La Hotel, Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi, valid until September 30, 2020 (excluding Eid period and other blackout dates), from Dhs999+ for two. Call to book: (02) 5098888.