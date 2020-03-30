Super 98 has dropped by 25 fils per litre…

Petrol prices are set for another drop this coming month, after three months of consistent pricing and then a drop in March. The UAE petrol prices for April have been announced, and are lower than we’ve seen in years.

Super 98 will dropped by a hug 25 fils from Dhs2.16 per litre to Dhs1.91, while Special 95 was Dhs2.04 and is now Dhs1.80 per litre. Diesel is dropping by 19 fils from Dhs2.25 to Dhs2.06.

April fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. Check them below. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر ابريل وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/H0XWQLb4Ia — ENOC (@enoc_official) March 30, 2020

The last time we saw Super 98 cheaper than Dhs1.91 per litre was in August 2017, when it was priced at Dhs1.89.

All prices include the VAT rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Before that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16

April: Dhs1.80