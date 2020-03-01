Super 98 has dropped by 8 fils per litre…

The price of petrol was announced with a steady start to 2020, having remained the same price for three months in a row for the first time ever. For March though, drivers will be pleased to hear that prices have dropped across the board.

Super 98 has dropped by 8 fils from Dhs2.24 per litre to Dhs2.16, while Special 95 was Dhs2.12 and is now Dhs2.04 per litre. Diesel is dropping by 15 fils from Dhs2.40 to Dhs2.25.

March fuel ⛽ prices as per the #UAE fuel committee are out. Check them below. #InspiringEnergy إليكم أسعار الوقود ⛽ لشهر مارس وفقاً لما ذكرته لجنة متابعة أسعار الوقود في الإمارات. #طاقة_مُلهمة pic.twitter.com/kHuzojrSDA — ENOC (@enoc_official) February 27, 2020

All prices include the VAT rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Before that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16