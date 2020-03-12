We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve taken a sunset shot with the iconic Burj Khalifa, an aerial snap in Sharjah or a click of old Dubai, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Let’s start this with one…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memories Hunter (@dmitriy_chernysh) on May 13, 2018 at 6:39am PDT

2. This no-drone shot is so cool!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇵🇭 DocGelo (@iamdocgelo) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:41pm PST

3. Beautiful Hatta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemangi 🌸 Licensed Blogger ✨ (@hemangiramani) on Mar 9, 2020 at 10:50am PDT

4. The captivating Liwa Desert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @shahdphotography on Mar 9, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

5. And look at this Maliha Desert click…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malulein (@malulein_photography) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:30pm PST

6. Qasr Al Hosn: where old meets new…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photography by Adel x عادل (@_xadelx) on Mar 6, 2020 at 5:19am PST

Images: social