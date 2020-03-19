We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve captured Dubai away from the hustle and bustle of the city, or headed to the peaceful desert for that perfect shot, we want to see it!

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Aerial shot of Al Qudra Lake

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ghalia Abbas (@ghaliasphotos) on

2. A less-busy Sheikh Zayed Road

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nadeem Mundokil (@nadeemmundokil) on

3. Dibba Dessert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sami El Jack (@sami.eljack) on

4. Fossil Rock Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Wadhawan (@raviwadhawanphotography) on

5. Here’s one of the Abu Dhabi desert

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Salman (@mo7ammedsalman) on

6. Let’s end with this beautiful click

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dubai Photo/Videographer 📷🎥🎬 (@jade_vivero) on

Images: social 