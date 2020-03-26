We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. Whether you’ve captured Dubai away from the hustle and bustle of the city, or headed to the peaceful desert for that perfect shot, we want to see it!

Here are our six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Can you believe this was shot on an iPhone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J (@jeromerafael) on Feb 24, 2020 at 11:03am PST

2. The perfect reflection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ALPHA SPOTTING (@alphaspotting) on Mar 2, 2020 at 12:32am PST

3. The city that shines bright every night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Arundel (@nickarundeldubai) on Mar 24, 2020 at 7:44am PDT

4. Did you manage to capture the storm?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai) on Mar 22, 2020 at 10:06am PDT

5. A misty morning

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R.Azmi (@ra.visual) on Mar 14, 2020 at 9:27am PDT

6. A stunning show