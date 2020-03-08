Did you spot any?

With so many A-listers (and B, C and D-listers) visiting the glittering emirate every day, it can be hard to keep track of who was spotted where.

From Priyanka Chopra’s panel discussion to Gemma Collins’ day at Nammos, here are all the celebrities we’ve spotted in the UAE this week…

Priyanka Chopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on Mar 4, 2020 at 12:06am PST

Hollywood and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was in Sharjah this week where she took part in a panel discussion. The talk was organised for the International Government Communication Forum (IGCF) in order to develop the media relations and communications for Sharjah’s government institutions.

Gemma Collins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Collins (@gemmacollins1) on Mar 1, 2020 at 10:36pm PST

Reality star Gemma Collins, aka The GC, was in Dubai this week for a vacation. While she was here, she enjoyed a day at the relatively new Nammos at Four Seasons as well as a boat day out on the Arabian Gulf.

Michael Griffiths

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Griffiths (@mac_griffiths_) on Mar 7, 2020 at 10:41am PST

Ex-Love Island contestant Michael Griffiths is enjoying a holiday in Dubai at the moment with a group of friends. They’re staying at Five Jumeirah Village and spent the night partying at White Dubai over the weekend.

Charlotte Crosby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Mar 5, 2020 at 9:47am PST

On her way back from Australia reality star Charlotte Crosby took the opportunity to spend some more time in Dubai. The Geordie Shore cast member is staying at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located on Palm Jumeirah.

Danielle Armstrong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Armstrong (@daniellearmstrong88) on Mar 6, 2020 at 9:29am PST

TOWIE star and her partner are currently in Dubai on holiday, while they were here, the couple took to Instagram to announce their engagement. The pair have enjoyed plenty of time in the winter sun, including a day at Drift Beach Dubai.

Dan Edgar and Amber Turner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dan Edgar (@danedgar) on Feb 28, 2020 at 9:34am PST

TOWIE cast members Dan Edgar and Amber Turner are back in Dubai enjoying a holiday. The pari have visited a few times before, checking out hotspots including Nikki Beach, Address Sky View and FIVE Palm Jumeirah.

Jordan Hames

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Hames (@jxrdanhames) on Mar 7, 2020 at 6:37am PST

Former Love Island contestant Jordan Hames is in Dubai to celebrate his birthday. He’s already been to check out Zero Gravity, and is staying at FIVE Jumeirah Village.

Images: Instagram