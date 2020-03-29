Relieve your stress from the comfort of your own home…

The Smash Room, the UAE’s stress-busting attraction, is currently closed as per the guidelines of UAE government to curb the spread of Covid-19. However that doesn’t mean that you should have to miss out on smashing up some electronics.

We don’t recommend taking a blow to your own wifi router though. Instead, The Smash Room has come up with an effective way to release any anger or built up tension during this strange and stressful time.

SmashBox is the new at-home kit, available for home delivery, which offers a mini-version of the Smash Room experience. In your SmashBox you’ll receive an information card with everything you need to know for a safe smashing experience and an electronic device.

There will also be a tool to help you take your anger out on the device, a mat to protect your floor, and a couple of other useful surprises. It’s up to you how you wish to take your stress out on the object, just be sure to stay well away from pets and people while you do so.

The box is priced at Dhs99, plus a small delivery fee, and you can order simply by sending The Smash Room a message on WhatsApp or Instagram. Delivery is available all over the UAE, so don’t worry if you’re smashing from afar, and you can even pay cash on delivery if you with.

The Smash Room requests that you save your smashed item and, when it’s safe to do so, take it somewhere to be recycled. The attraction claims to recycle around 15,000 electronics per year, so you can help them towards this goal with your junk.

Check out @thesmashroomdxb for all the details.