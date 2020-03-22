On Thursday March 19, it was announced that residents are unable to re-enter the UAE for two weeks…

Following the announcement on March 19 that residents of the UAE were unable to return to the country for two weeks, a number of support systems have been set up. In order to help facilitate your safe return to the UAE, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has launched the following steps.

Depending on where you are, there are a few different measures you can take to make the country aware of your location.

If you are in your country of origin

You will need to contact the UAE diplomatic missions in your respective nation for all necessary support and to streamline your return to the UAE.

If you are on a business trip

The first step is to contact your employer, and then reach out to the Emirati diplomatic missions in your host country for all necessary support to facilitate your return to the UAE.

If you are on vacation

Contact UAE diplomatic missions in your host country for all necessary support to facilitate your return to the UAE.

In an emergency

A new website has been set up to help residents who need to return to the UAE in an emergency situation. ‘Tawajudi for residents‘ allows you to register yourself as a valid resident stuck overseas, through MoFAIC’s website. You will need your Emirates ID number, your residency number and a photocopy of your residency visa in order to submit an application.

Stuck overseas and need assistance? Contact the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) via phone, +971 (050) 106 6099, or email, Operation@ica.gov.ae. Two additional hotlines have also been set up: +971 (02) 496 5228 and +971 (09 208 3344.

