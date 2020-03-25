The best places to get fed without getting out of the car…

If you have a car and feel like getting some fresh air, head to one of these cool restaurants. All of them offer a tasty meal to take away without having to exit your vehicle. Helpful, disinfected staff are on-hand to help, so remember to support your local businesses.

Here’s seven places offering drive-thru in Dubai.

Buns and Cows

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barasti Beach (@barastibeach) on Mar 21, 2020 at 5:02am PDT

The cool burger food truck outside the entrance of Barasti is back and ready to serve you. Whether you want to pick up or drive straight through, Buns and Cows, offers a variety of tasty burgers to enjoy at home or on-the-go.

Buns and Cows, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily. @barastibeach

Asian5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fresh Asian Street Food (@asian5uae) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

A few of Asian5’s popular outlet had to temporarily close their doors following the DED announcement. However the Downtown Dubai branch has recently launched a drive-thru option, and there’s 20 per cent off. The family-run business expressed its gratitude to customers still choosing to place an order with them. Just pull up outside the restaurant and a server will come to your window to take the order.

Asian5, Rose building, Al Murooj Complex, Al Mustaqbal St, Downtown Dubai, 11.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (04) 325 99 55. @asian5uae

Reform Social & Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reform Social & Grill Dubai (@reformdubai) on Mar 23, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

British gastropub Reform Social & Grill is offering drive-thru for breakfast, lunch and dinner. To get your fix of homemade pub grub straight to your car, all you need to do is call ahead and place your order, arrive at your allotted time and call again so they can bring your tasty food to you.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, daily, 8am to midnight. Tel: (04) 454 2638. reformsocialgrill.ae

OPA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OPA Dubai (@opadubai) on Feb 1, 2020 at 2:00am PST

Take comfort in the authentic flavours of Greece with a takeaway dinner from Opa. Choose from a menu of signature dishes, including homemade pies, hearty pastitsio (baked pasta), and grilled chicken with tzatziki. Place your order between midday and 8pm for collection from 5pm to 10.30pm – the Opa team will drop it down to your car. You might just want to go easy on the plate smashing at home…

Opa, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, World Trade Centre area. Takeaway available daily, 5pm to 10.30pm (last orders 8pm). Tel: (04) 3570557. opadubai.com

Depresso

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DEPRESSO CAFE (@depressocafe) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:12pm PST

No coffee? So Depresso. Popular Jumeirah coffee shop Depresso is still open for takeaway orders, and drive-thru on Jumeirah Beach Road. Just pull up and let a member of staff know your order, then just wait in the car while they prepare it for you.

Depresso, Jumeirah Beach Road, daily 7am to midnight. Tel: (050) 244 5434.

Starbucks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Starbucks Middle East (@starbucksmiddleeast) on Mar 5, 2020 at 2:00am PST

One of the more traditional drive-thru methods, Starbucks on Jumeirah Beach Road is still open for business, 24 hours per day. You can also opt for takeaway if you’d prefer. Pull up at the first window to place your order, then move around the building to collect it.

Starbucks, Jumeirah Beach Road, Umm Suqeim, 24/7. Tel: (04) 419 0129. @starbucksmiddleeast

McDonald’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McDonald’s UAE (@mcdonaldsuae) on Sep 17, 2019 at 9:18am PDT

The traditional drive-thru that you know you should but can’t resist. Many of McDonald’s branches around the world have closed, but here in the UAE you can still get your favourite guilty pleasure available at any drive-thru.

Various locations. @mcdonaldsuae

Images: Instagram