The Noodle House DXB and VeggiTech have teamed up for the heartfelt deliveries…

If you’re a medical professional working in Dubai, The Noodle House DXB wants to thank you for your efforts.

The Asian soul food restaurant has teamed up with VeggiTech, a hydroponic grower in Sharjah, to deliver free fruit and vegetable packs to healthcare workers across the city.

Anyone’s who’s working in the health services, including doctors, nurses, housekeeping, maintenance and reception staff, can register for the nutritious care package.

The packs will be filled with fresh ingredients, such as tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, aubergines, curly parsley and kale, with up to 500kg of UAE-grown produce distributed each day.

“As they say, kindness is the best nourishment for humanity” said Nicola Walsh, marketing director at Sarood Hospitality. “Both Sarood Hospitality and VeggiTech applaud all frontline healthcare staff for working tirelessly during this pandemic and we’d like to give back to them in any way we can.”

“Together with VeggiTech, we are offering all healthcare workers the freshest fully traceable and locally grown fruits and vegetables, all prepared to the highest food safety standards straight to their doors.”

If you’re a healthcare worker and you’d like to register for a package, or you’d like to nominate someone who’s working medical field, head to facebook.com/thenoodlehousedxb.

Once The Noodle House receives the order, they’ll pack it using the highest safety and hygiene practices, then drop it off using contactless delivery.

The Noodle House is also sharing the love with all of Dubai’s residents, delivering its signature Asian soul food around town and giving you a 40 per cent discount when you order direct at order.thenoodlehouse.com.

The Noodle House, various locations around Dubai. thenoodlehouse.com