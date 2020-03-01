You could enjoy dinner and a staycation in one of Abu Dhabi’s most impressive hotels with this superb prize. We’re giving you the opportunity to stay for two glorious nights at the Dusit Thani in the heart of the capital.

As well as a luxurious stay in the Junior Suite, you’ll get breakfast for two, a whopping 10-course menu at Namak, Friday brunch (soft drinks package) at Urban Kitchen, and a couple’s 60-minute deep tissue spa treatment. It’s devastating that we can’t apply ourselves…

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before March 31, 2020 at 5pm

Usual terms and conditions apply.

  • Date Format: MM slash DD slash YYYY

*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 31, 2020 at 5pm 

 