Win! Lunch for two at L’Occitane Café and two beauty hampers
If you’ve yet to visit the lovely L’Occitane Café in City Walk, now’s your chance to experience it for free. The delightfully sunny restaurant, whose talented chefs whip up delightful flavours from the South of France, is offering one What’s On winner and a very lucky guest the chance to enjoy lunch for two.
You’ll get two main courses, two desserts and two of their famous cocktails. Take our advice and order the stunning – and delicious – Bicycle of the Sun mocktail, which arrives atop of a pretty yellow bike. And, just before you leave, you’ll both receive a hamper filled with L’Occitane goodies, worth Dhs1,000.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before March 31, 2020 at 5pm
