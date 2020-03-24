Win! Tapas from Nido delivered to your door
Who doesn’t like tapas on the best of days? Now you can enjoy Spanish cuisine at home thanks to Nido. The new Spanish restaurant is offering one lucky winner the chance to spend Dhs500 on a special food delivery order this month. Think laid back European vibes in your living room via sharing tapas platters, tasty skewers, delicious mains, authentic desserts, and more all in the comfort of your own home.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before April 30, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after April 30, 2020 at 5pm
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT