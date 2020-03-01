Win! Tickets to the Abu Dhabi Festival
Mark your calendars, the Abu Dhabi Festival is back with a host of performances across the city and we have pairs of silver and gold tickets to giveaway for the following concerts:
- The Cleveland Orchestra with Sir Simon Keenlyside on March 31
- The Cleveland Orchestra with Yo-Yo Ma on April 1
- a performance of Romeo and Juliet by the American Ballet Theatre on April 4
- and Jazz at the festival with Grammy-winner Gregory Porter on April 9.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before March 25, 2020 at 5pm
Usual terms and conditions apply.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after March 25, 2020 at 5pm
