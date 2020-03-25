Social distancing? We have you covered…

As a brand new issue of What’s On is about to hit the shelves of all major supermarkets, we’re saddened by the fact many of you won’t be able to go and get your hands on one.

That’s why, for the month of April, we’re offering the digital copy to you, to download completely for free. You can flick through the issue here below, or click here to download the copy to your favourite device.

In this issue, we have everything you could need to know about how to support your city in its time of need. This includes the best indie restaurants to order dinner from, all of the gyms offering at-home workouts, and tips for helping the community.

We reveal What’s On reader’s favourite Netflix shows and movies, and look back at some of the best restaurants we visited before the temporary closures.

Don’t miss our exclusive interview with The Maine founder, Joey Ghazal, as we delve into all the offerings inside the newly opened ME Dubai. Discover all of the books that the What’s On team has been loving recently, as well as a few more suggestions to keep you busy in quarantine.

Read all about it here: