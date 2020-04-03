Dubai’s restaurant scene is still expanding its home delivery options…

If you feel like you’ve completed Deliveroo over the last few weeks, you’ll be thrilled to know three of Dubai’s favourite restaurants have just been added to the app.

Whether you’re in the mood for some Italian seafood, Greek iftar, or international classics, we’ve got you covered.

Here are three fresh restaurants that are now offering home delivery with Deliveroo.

Alici

Fine dining Italian seafood restaurant, at What’s On‘s Best Newcomer 2019, Alici, has launched a new home delivery service with Deliveroo and Uber Eats. Dine on a range of South Italian favourites including delicately cooked seabass, homemade fresh pasta, signature pizzas and more. There’s also a range of tempting desserts such as cannoli and lemon cheesecake.

Alici, daily 12pm to 10.30pm, available through Deliveroo, Uber Eats or direct. Tel: (04) 275 2577. alici.com

OPA

If you’re in the mood for a Greek take on a traditional Iftar feast, then head on over to Deliveroo and opt for OPA. The famous plate-smashing restaurant has launched its home delivery service and is kicking off with dishes such as roasted marinated baby chicken, keftiko (braised lamb shoulder) and tiger prawn orzo.

OPA, daily 11.30am to 11.30pm, available on Deliveroo. Tel: (055) 835 7944. opadubai.com

Capital Club

Private business club, Capital Club Dubai, has launched its first ever home delivery service, with Deliveroo. The exclusive venue has launched an iftar menu specifically for Ramadan, but you’ll also be able to find some of your favourite international dishes too. Whether you feel like shepherd’s pie, burrata salad, truffle pizza or chicken tikka masala, there’s a variety of options available.

Capital Club Dubai, daily 12pm to 10pm, available on Deliveroo. Tel: (04) 364 0111. capitalclubdubai.com

Images: Provided