Sponsored: Save 25 per cent on indoor plants and 15 per cent on outdoor plants…

Potted plants have the ability to breathe new life into any room – and now that we’re spending so much time at home, we could all do with an extra dose of greenery.

This week, Dubai Garden Centre is taking 25 per cent off its entire range of indoor plants, helping you bring the outdoors in. For those wanting to revamp their backyard or balcony, Dubai Garden Centre is also offering 15 per cent off outdoor plants.

Whether you’re looking for air-purifying plants to enhance your well-being, or a splash of colour to brighten your workspace, you’ll find the perfect pot plant at Dubai Garden Centre, home to Dubai’s widest range of indoor and outdoor plants.

Best for purifying the air: peace lily

The easy-to-care for peace lily purifies the air, thanks to its large glossy leaves. Its white flowers appear year-round, so it’s a great centrepiece for any room.

Best for budget colour: kalachoe

Prices start at just Dhs14.25 for potted kalachoe in mood-boosting colours including yellow and pink.

Best for sprucing up your workspace: phalaenopsis orchid

Want to make your work station pop on your next Zoom meeting? Splash out on a phalaenopsis orchid to show your colleagues you’ve got it all together.

To order from Dubai Garden Centre, simply visit the website and add your favourite plants to your shopping cart. Then checkout, add your personal details, and arrange to Click and Collect from the showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

What’s in store

Dubai Garden Centre is a one-stop destination for plants, pots, furniture accessories, including a wide range of tabletop decorations, sofa sets, dining tables and cabinets.

Throughout the year, Dubai Garden Centre also hosts planting and carpentry workshops for children and adults, and the Garden Souq market, featuring handicrafts, food vendors and fun activities for the kids.

Dubai Garden Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, near First Abu Dhabi Bank metro station. Regular opening hours: daily, 8am to 10pm. dubaigardencentre.ae

Images: Supplied/Unsplash