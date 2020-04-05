Did you spot any?

Over the weekend, hotels across Dubai joined in solidarity, switching off their lights to display a single heart. From Atlantis to Address, many of the city’s most popular hotels united in a bid to support communities facing challenges at this time.

On Thursday April 2, from 6.30pm onwards, these hotels plunged into darkness apart from several strategically chosen rooms. These rooms flooded with light to form a big, bright heart shape, which could be seen from miles away.

Residents who spotted the symbols of love took to social media to share the message far and wide. During this pandemic outbreak, hotels will be one of many industries hit due to lack of travelling tourists.

In a post on Instagram, Atlantis, The Palm said: “Our heart goes out to all those affected around the world. To all of our past, present and future guests, #StandStrong, #StaySafe and we’ll be here to welcome you when you’re ready!”

The government announced yesterday, Saturday April 4, that stricter measures are being put in place to ensure that people stay at home. The nightly disinfection programme has been extended to run 24 hours per day.

This means that you can only leave your house for essentials, such as food or medicine, or to work in a vital sector. You may be asked to prove your reason for being out of the house, or face legal action.

Images: Dubai Media Office