Dubai malls and retailers prepare to reopen their doors…

Dubai Economy issued a circular overnight, which details how malls and retailers in Dubai should prepare for the first stage of reopening, following the four-week closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While an official announcement regarding the reopening of Dubai’s malls and shopping centres is yet to be made, Dubai Economy urges businesses to ready themselves by following a strict list of guidelines and protocols.

Under the new guidelines, shopping malls, high street stores, souqs and wholesale markets will be allowed to operate for 10 hours a day, with their capacity limited to 30 per cent.

To help keep numbers down, shoppers can only spend three hours in each establishment. During this first stage of reopening, people aged 60 and above, and children aged three to 12, will not be allowed to enter.

Anyone entering the mall or shopping centre must have their temperature screened as part of a health check, and malls must provide masks to be worn at all times.

Entertainment centres, tourist attractions, changing rooms, prayer rooms and cinemas will remain closed for now. Food and beverage outlets are also capped at 30 per cent capacity, and tables must be spaced at least two metres apart.

Extra cleaning and sanitation measures must also be in place, and shoppers are encouraged to use smart payment methods, such as credit cards and debit cards, over cash.

The announcement from Dubai Economy notes that “All businesses must take the necessary measures and precautions to be in compliance with the guidelines and protocols. Once the reopening is announced, businesses can reopen after they have complied with the guidelines and protocols.”

It’s a promising sign that coronavirus restrictions in Dubai may soon begin to ease.