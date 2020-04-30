Ordering in? Here's 16 healthy restaurants to order from in Dubai
Perfect for a healthy lunch at home…
We’ve been at home for quite a while now, and if you’re anything like us, you’ll have gone one of two ways; living the healthy life and following quarantine workouts, or ordering in all your favourite indulgent treats.
Fortunately, Dubai is full of healthy restaurants that you can access without getting out of your chair thanks to the city’s delivery services. So get yourself back on track with these delicious and nutritious healthy lunch options for a guilt-free meal time…
Joga
Based in: Media City
Best for: Getting breakfast delivered
Looking for a healthy breakfast? Joga should hit the spot with loads of delicious breakfast options on their menu, from granola pots to a fully loaded breakfast burrito. They also do some brilliant lunch wraps and sin-free salads.
Flexi Kitchen
Based in: Al Barsha
Best for: Those looking to cut down on their meat intake
Flexi Kitchen are promoting a ‘Flexitarian’ lifestyle, which means someone who eats mostly fruit or vegetables – but sometimes extends their diet to include meat, fish or poultry. If you’re cutting down your meat intake, order one of their vegan bowls of pure goodness or, if you’re not, their lemon garlic prawn zoodles are a must-try.
Acai & The Tribe
Based in: JLT
Best for: Instagrammable acai bowls
Acai has become one of the hottest trends of the new health generation, with countless colourful creations filling up our Instagram feed. Acai & The Tribe (of JLT cafe Friends Avenue) have nine fruity options to pick from, along with immune boosting juices, salads and healthy breakfast options.
Kcal Life
Based in: JLT
Best for: Tracking your macros
If you’re seriously watching your macro intake or counting your calories, Kcal Life is a great one to go for, as every dish is labelled with carbs, proteins, calories and macros so you know exactly what you’re getting.
The Wise Eatery
Based in: Media City
Best for: Nourishing bowls
If you’re looking for a nourishing bowl of goodness, check out The Wise Eatery. We love their keto bowl, packed with kale avocado, peppers, tomatoes, cajun chicken and goat cheese. They’ve got a great selection of healthy juices too.
The Fit Food Kitchen
Based in: JLT
Best for: Variety
They say variety is the spice of life and Fit Food Kitchen are definitely of that mind. They’ve got a vast menu for the health-conscious, from protein-filled breakfasts to super salad bowls, wraps, lean burgers, pasta and heartier mains.
Just Salad
Based in: JLT
Best for: Keeping it simple
If you just want a straight up, fuss-free salad, Just Salad says it all in the name. With loads of variations of the humble dish or the option to make your own, you’ll be spoiled for choice.
Under 500
Based in: Dubai Marina
Best for: Filling dishes, under 500 calories
The clue’s in the name here really, but Under 500 mainly serve dishes with less than 500 calories. From yummy all-day breakfasts to nutrient packed super bowls, wraps, mains and vegan options, you won’t be short of choice.
Rite Bite Express
Based in: Dubai Marina
Best for: Counting calories
Rite Bite Express have loads of healthy offerings from salad bowls to sandwiches and burgers. They also have skinny delites desserts so you can indulge your sweet tooth without having to feel too guilty. We’re lusting after the chocolate cheesecake which is a calorie-light 210 cals.
Salad Station
Based in: JLT
Best for: Building your own salad bowl
The Salad Station based in JLT is your go-to for a quick, fuss-free salad order. They’ve got a few classic options for you to choose from but we always favour making our own so you can get it just how you like it.
Tossed
Based in: Palm Jumeirah
Best for: Super-healthy house salads
Can’t be bothered to make up your own salad? Tossed has you covered with ten hearty house salads so you’re sure to find something to suit. They also do some great healthy scrambled egg bowls and protein shakes if you’re looking for a protein-filled breakfast hit.
Freshii
Based in: Media City
Best for: Loads of healthy options
When it comes to variety, Freshii seriously have it down with soups, wraps, breakfasts, bowls, juices, burrito’s, smoothies and salads. If you’re struggling for choice, you’ll find something here.
Projeto Acai
Based in: Dubai Marina
Best for: Their ‘toast corner’
As the name suggests, this place is very much into their zesty acai bowls and picture-perfect health jars. We like their ‘toast-corner’ with loads of different topped toast options like feta walnut avocado (Dhs49) or peanut butter banana (Dhs34).
BLOOM Vegan Kitchen
Based in: Emirates Hills, Golden Mile
Best for: Plant-based power
If you’re vegan or are just looking for a plant-based meal, Bloom Vegan Kitchen have you covered with a range of colourful salads, pad thai, soups, tacos, vegan burgers and curries.
The Good Bowl
Based in: JBR, Barsha, Tecom, JLT
Best for: Nutrient-packed bowls
The Good Bowl sticks to what its name suggests, with a range of healthy and nutritious bowls, loaded with veggies and proteins, surrounding a pot of dressing in the middle. They also do some power-juices too.
You might also like
BR8 Kitchen
Based in: JLT
Best for: Guilt-free (ish) desserts
As well as their goodness bowls and healthy salads, BR8 Kitchen do some guilt-free (ish) desserts like their KiK Bites, in a choice of matcha, double chocolate, dark chocolate and BR8 balls.
Images: Supplied