We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

As we all heed the message to #stayhome, the streets and public spaces of Dubai and Abu Dhabi take on a surreal quality, as captured by these incredible shots from across the UAE this week.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Send it to us on Instagram @whatsondubai or hashtag #WhatsOnDubai and we may just feature you in our next post.

1. Morning coffee in the clouds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonny (@myvizualstory) on Apr 1, 2020 at 8:59pm PDT

2. The City of Gold lives up to its name, with this spectacular sunrise over Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mudit Sharma (@mudit2903) on Mar 30, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

3. And equally impressive sunset over Sheikh Zayed Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on Apr 1, 2020 at 12:02am PDT

4. There’s a serene beauty in the emptiness of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hugo L (@hugo_photog) on Mar 30, 2020 at 7:02am PDT

5. A quiet night, from Palm Jumeirah to Dubai Marina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex (@alxgr.jpg) on Apr 1, 2020 at 3:01am PDT

6. When viewed from below, Al Garhoud bridge looks like a scene from a Stanley Kubrick film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nour ElDin Mohamed (@nourkhoudary) on Mar 29, 2020 at 9:01am PDT

7. The Empty Quarter, more empty than ever…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohani Tanasal 🇲🇨 (@rohani_tanasal) on Mar 29, 2020 at 8:38am PDT

8. Cotton candy skies provide a whimsical backdrop to Dubai