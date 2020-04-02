Pics of the week: Your best photos of the UAE
We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…
As we all heed the message to #stayhome, the streets and public spaces of Dubai and Abu Dhabi take on a surreal quality, as captured by these incredible shots from across the UAE this week.
Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?
1. Morning coffee in the clouds
2. The City of Gold lives up to its name, with this spectacular sunrise over Dubai Marina
3. And equally impressive sunset over Sheikh Zayed Road
4. There’s a serene beauty in the emptiness of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
5. A quiet night, from Palm Jumeirah to Dubai Marina
6. When viewed from below, Al Garhoud bridge looks like a scene from a Stanley Kubrick film
7. The Empty Quarter, more empty than ever…
8. Cotton candy skies provide a whimsical backdrop to Dubai
