The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced a reduced working day for private sector employees throughout the holy month of Ramadan. Starting from Sunday April 26, workers will have a two-hour reduction on their work day.

Ministerial announcement: Reducing the working day by two hours for all employees working in the private sector during the holy month of Ramadan (1441 Hijri), as per the federal law no. 8 for 1980, on regulating labour relations. #MOHRE #UAE pic.twitter.com/ZxJ39o9MS5 — MOHRE_UAE وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) April 24, 2020

This will continue throughout the entirety of Ramadan, which is likely to last 29 or 30 days. Ramadan started on Friday April 24 this year, and Eid Al Fitr is likely to fall on Saturday May 23 or Sunday May 24, which could mean a long weekend.

Public sector employees have already been granted a reduced working day. MoHRE announced that government workers will work only between the hours of 9am and 2pm.

Employees are allowed to work in offices only if it is absolutely necessary. Their numbers should not exceed 30% of the total workforce. The rest of the workforce can continue working remotely from home. pic.twitter.com/qdsCOBc9NQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 24, 2020

Dubai Media Office announced that employees can return to offices if absolutely necessary. However the number of people at any one time should not exceed 30 per cent of the space’s capacity. Employees should also wear face masks and have their temperature checked.

