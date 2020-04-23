This will mean that Eid Al Fitr, marking the end of Ramadan and the start of Shawwal, will likely fall on May 23 or May 24. Though, like Ramadan itself, its dawning is only confirmed by a ‘human-eye’ moon sighting.

The timing of Ramadan follows the Islamic, Hijri, Calendar, it lasts for 29 to 30 days (one lunar cycle) and is considered to be the holiest time of year. During this period, Muslims around the world fast between sunrise and sunset.

Following today’s Maghreb prayers, the UAE’s moon-sighting committee returned with the observation that this year’s Ramadan will begin on Friday, April 24, 2020.

The fasting period follows the morning’s Fajr prayer and ends with iftar, ‘breaking of the fast’ and the evening’s Maghreb prayer. During this time, Muslims abstain from eating, drinking and smoking.

Even non-Muslims are obliged to respect the fasting practices in public, so if you do have to leave the house for any reason during the day, please ensure you refrain from any of the above activities.

Each night throughout the Holy Month, the faithful read segments of the Quran until, at the end, the entire book has been recited.

It is a time for prayer, reflection and religious devotion, to cleanse past sins and to focus on Allah through good deeds.

This year, due to measures put in place to safeguard against the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramadan will be observed slightly differently. There remain certain restrictions on movement and gathering sizes.

During Ramadan working and school hours are typically reduced.

Ramadan Kareem.

