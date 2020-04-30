Ramadan 2020: These restaurants are serving iftar and suhoor in Dubai
These Dubai restaurants are hosting dine-in iftars…
Restaurants in Dubai are slowly reopening their doors and many are serving up iftars during the holy month of Ramadan. Safety precautions are in place, so the iftars will differ greatly from the lavish buffets we are used to seeing. But nonetheless, the food is going to be delicious.
We will be updating this list throughout the month, so be sure to bookmark this page.
And as restaurants can only operate at 30 per cent capacity, don’t forget to reserve well in advance.
Here is our round-up of iftars you can try in Dubai this Ramadan.
LPM Restaurant & Bar
At LPM Restaurant & Bar, guests can enjoy a French-Mediterranean-style iftar. There will be a host of signature dishes such as burrata, marinated prawns, roast baby chicken and more. The iftar menu is available from 6.30pm to 8pm and will cost Dhs245 per person.
LPM Restaurant & Bar, Gate Village No. 8, DIFC, Dubai, iftar available from 6.30pm to 8pm, Dhs245 per person. Tel: (04) 4390505. lpmrestaurants.com/dubai
Atlantis, The Palm
Two restaurants at the majestic hotel on the Palm have banded together to create a unique menu offering Mediterranean flavours with an Arabic twist. To start, there’s a range of hot and cold mezzeh followed by lentil or yayla soup (yogurt soup) with mint. Mains include shish taouk, lamb kofta, lamb chops, chargrilled baby chicken and Mediterranean ratatouille, rounded off with White’s infamous funky monkey bread. Your dining experience will take place on the outdoor terrace at White.
White, Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, iftar available from 6pm to 9pm, Dhs195 per person. Tel: (04) 4262000. atlantis.com
Rosso
Rosso at Amwaj Rotana is offering a dedicated iftar set menu for just Dhs100 during the holy month. The Arabic menu will feature soup, cold and hot mezze, a selection of main course items including lamb ouzi on rice, mixed grills and more, plus dessert. You’ll also get a variety of Ramadan beverages to choose from, as well as dried fruits and dates. Dine outdoors on the Rosso terrace for a charming view of the Dubai Eye.
Rosso, Amwaj Rotana, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai, Dhs100 per person. Tel: (04) 4282000. rotana.com
The Restaurant
A flavoursome arabesque sharing menu is available at this Address Downtown restaurant, with amazing views of the Burj Khalifa. There are even private spaces available if you wish to spend some quality time with your family. The iftar menu is priced at Dhs160 per person and available from sunset to 9pm.
The Restaurant, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs 160 per person. Tel: (04) 888 3444. addresshotels.com
The Garden
Missed nature while you were stuck indoors? The Garden is the perfect spot to have an iftar. The relaxing vibe comes with beautiful foliage, olive trees, fire pits and comfortable seating as you tuck into your iftar or suhoor meal. The iftar set menu will cost you Dhs160 per person and for suhoor, there’s an à la carte menu with select bites available.
The Garden, Address Downtown, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Dhs 160per person. Tel: (04) 8883444. addresshotels.com
Buhayra Lounge
Dine poolside in private cabanas with your loved one at Palace Downtown while tucking into dishes from the iftar sharing menu. It will cost you Dhs170 per person, and à la carte options are also available. Children aged six to 12 will receive 50 per cent off.
Buhayra Lounge, Palace Downtown, Dubai, Dhs170 per person, children aged six to 12 half price. Tel: (04) 4287888. addresshotels.com
Coya Dubai
Coya Dubai recently reopened and is accepting lunch and dinner reservations, but they also have a special iftar menu for guests. The menu includes a selection of signature dishes with high nutritional levels, ensuring a healthy and nourishing meal to break your fast.
Coya Dubai, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai. Tel: (04) 3169600, coyarestaurant.com