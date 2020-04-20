Reform are taking things ‘after dark’…

Since Dubai has been on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our normal social lives have gone out of the window.

We’ve had to get a little more creative when it comes to virtual socialising, with ‘quarantine quizzes’, done over video-calling apps, becoming a bonafide pastime.

Arguably one of the most popular versions of these new quizzes is the one done by Reform Social & Grill on a Friday afternoon. Well, now they’re taking it after dark, with a post-sunset version.

Kicking off on Friday, April 24, quiz entry is priced at Dhs190 for two people, inclusive of a roast dinner delivered to your door. If there’s four of you, its Dhs280.

Choose between chicken or beef for the roast dinner, which comes with all the trimmings such as golden roasted potatoes, red cabbage and lashings of thick gravy.

The two-hour quiz is hosted by popular radio personality, Aylissa Boyce, who will navigate you through multiple rounds, including general knowledge, interactive and ‘guess this tune’.

Teams will need to register before 5pm on the previous Thursday before each quiz, which will take place over video-calling app, Zoom. To register, call (04) 454 2638 and make your pre-payment over the phone.

You’re not playing for nothing, with plenty of prizes up for grabs. First place will receive free entry to Publique’s virtual ‘Friends’ quiz on a Wednesday plus delivery of a French feast.

For those who finish in second place, you’ll be treated to a two-day healthy meal plan from Ultra Brasserie. If you come third, Reform will deliver their hearty English breakfast to your door.

The quiz is seriously popular, so make sure you register early to avoid disappointment…

Reform Social & Grill After Dark Quarantine Quiz, Fridays, from sunset, Dhs190 for two, Dhs280 four inclusive of roast. Tel: (04) 454 2638. @reformdubai

Images: Social