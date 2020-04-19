Users who download the app will be informed if they come into contact with a Covid-19 infected person…

TraceCovid is the new mobile app developed by The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi. The app uses bluetooth technology to trace users who come in close contact with each other, in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone who downloads the app simply needs to ensure they have bluetooth connectivity turned on and it will activate the tracing. If a user tests positive for the coronavirus, the authorities can contact anyone who may also then be infected to let them know.

Here’s how it works:

Staying home is still the main driving force for curbing the spread of coronavirus in the UAE. However if you do need to go outside, to the supermarket for example, having the app enabled will help detect the movement of the virus.

While outside, if you are in close proximity with someone who has also installed the TraceCovid app, both of your devices will exchange an encrypted Secure Tracing Identifier. This will be stored in case either person becomes a confirmed virus case, whereby everyone who came close to that person will be contacted.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of DoH said: “The safety and well-being of the society will always remain our utmost priority at DoH. In light of the current uncertain situation, we are keen to bolster our advanced technologies to maintain the health of members of the society rapidly and effectively. Through the new application, we will implement a proven tracking system to control the spread of infectious diseases worldwide.”

tracecovid.ae