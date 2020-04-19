Sponsored: On the Pet’s Delight app, you will find pet products, educational videos and much more…

Whether you haven’t snapped up your ‘essentials’ permit in time, or you simply want to treat your pet in iso, trying to buy supplies while social distancing can feel like a bit of a ruff ordeal. Here to help make things easier is Pet’s Delight ⁠— a family-owned pet shop that has several stores across the UAE, that conveniently also has a mobile app.

While Pet’s Delight has had an online presence since 2015, it launched its mobile app just last year in November 2019 — the first of its kind for the region. The app is available on Apple Stores and Google Play and is free. You can download it here.

There’s a range of items available from food, accessories, beds, toys, health care, supplements and much more. And it’s not just dogs and cats that the store caters for. There are plenty of goods for other animals such as hamsters, guinea pigs and rabbits.

The store has a strong ethos when it comes to pet care, only supporting brands they believe in and those that promote good nutrition — so you’ll only get the best when you shop for your pet. They stock premium brands such as Vitalin from the UK — which can only be found exclusively at Pet’s Delight and Ziwi Peak from New Zealand. The prices are really great, too.

They even offer up same day deliveries for those living in Dubai if you place your order before 9am. Customers usually are able to select their delivery time as well, but this option is currently suspended due to the current challenges around Covid-19.

The store is taking all the necessary safety precautions to ensure a smooth and convenient delivery process so you can request for your delivery to be left at the door. You can even go green and choose not to receive a plastic bag when you order.

Live in Abu Dhabi? They deliver to the capital as well and you will receive your order the next day.

A key focus for Pet’s Delight is ethical pet care so while you shop on the app, you can also find nutrition videos as well as the free Pet’s Delight magazine, which provides plenty of pet care advice.

They also strongly believe in community work and have been feeding all the dogs at K9 Friends for free for over six years. By shopping at Pet’s Delight, be it their online store, the app or in-store, you are helping contribute to help feed the pups waiting to be adopted. They also regularly partake in adoption days working in partnership with 38 Smiles.

If you choose to shop in-person at the Pet’s Delight stores, do note that only four stores out of eight are currently: Arabian Ranches 1 Community Centre, Arabian Ranches Souk Community Centre and First Avenue Mall Motor City are open from 8am to 6pm, while Pet’s Delight at The Meadows Souk Community Centre is open from 9am to 7pm.

