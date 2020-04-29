How to: Cook Australian beef ribeye with almond tahini
Sponsored: Introducing the True Aussie Ramadan cooking series. Simple recipes hosted by Chef Tarek Ibrahim for you to try each week…
Looking to get creative in the kitchen? All it takes is a quick search on the internet and you’ll receive numerous results. However, not all the videos and recipes you’ll encounter are up to par with wonky camerawork, incomplete instructions, or maybe a presenter who drones on too much.
In order to help you save your time and energy for the actual cooking process, What’s On has teamed up with True Aussie Lamb and Beef and celebrated TV chef Tarek Ibrahim who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes over the holy month of Ramadan which you can try at home.
This week, True Aussie shows us how to make Australian beef ribeye with almond tahini.
Check out the video below and then scroll down to get a list of the ingredients and the method to prepare this simple yet delicious dish.
Serves: 2
Prep time: 25 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Here’s what you’ll need:
2x300g Australian beef ribeye
2 tsp tamarind paste
75g white bread
1/4 tsp cumin powder
1/4 tsp coriander powder
1/4 tsp fennel seeds
2 tsp sunflower oil
1 lemon
90g almonds
3cm piece of ginger (crushed)
1/4 tsp dried chilli flakes
2 tbsp white vinegar
1/2 cup whole milk
Salt to taste
4 garlic cloves
1/4 tsp cardamom
1/4 tsp black peppercorns
2tbsp Tahini
75ml olive oil
Method
1. Brush the ribeyes with olive oil on a plate. Sprinkle 3⁄4 teaspoon salt over the meat. Place a grill pan on high heat, once hot, add the meat. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes on each side, turning once, until cooked through.
2. In a bowl, break the bread into pieces, pour over the milk and set aside for half an hour.
3. To make the almond tahini, blend coriander powder, almonds, ginger, sunflower oil, cumin powder, fennel seeds, tamarind paste, 4 garlic cloves, cardamom, chili flakes, peppercorns, 1 tsp lemon juice, vinegar and tahini until a paste is formed. Then, add this paste to the bread mixture.
4. Cut steak into smaller pieces and plate on a bed of almond tahini. Serve immediately.
Bon appetit!
Why Australian meat?
They can be trusted and here’s five reasons why:
1. The livestock are pasture-raised
2. Australia has a unique natural environment suited to rearing livestock
3. It is free from all major livestock disease
4. Its animal welfare standards are world-leading
5. It’s naturally high in protein, iron and zinc, which are important for a balanced diet
Where to buy online?
Here’s where to get your fix of True Aussie meat in the UAE
• Spinneys
• Carrefour
• Lulu Hypermarket
• Choitrams
• Union Co-op
• Aswaaq
• Prime Gourmet
• Springbok Butchery App
• El Grocer UAE App
• La Carne
• Organic Foods and Cafe
• Kibsons
• Instashop
• Les Gastronomes
• Martins Meats
• Grand Gourmet Grocer
• Elfab
• Classic Deli
• Chef 2 Chef
• Yeebly
To find this recipe and loads more, including tips and meat hacks, cooking inspiration and where to buy head to lambandbeef.com
