Petrol prices experienced a huge drop last month, after three months of consistent pricing and then a drop in March. The UAE petrol prices for May have been announced, and are consistent with April.

Super 98 will remain at Dhs1.91 per litre, while Special 95 is still Dhs1.80 per litre. Diesel will continue to be Dhs2.06 throughout the month of May.

The last time we saw Super 98 cheaper than Dhs1.91 per litre was in August 2017, when it was priced at Dhs1.89.

All prices include the VAT rate of 5 per cent.

The UAE’s Ministry of Energy first began setting fuel prices based on average global prices in August 2015. Before that, the price of petrol in the UAE was subsidised by the government, which shielded consumers from global fluctuations in the cost of petrol.

SUPER 98 PRICES SO FAR FOR 2020:

January: Dhs2.24

February: Dhs2.24

March: Dhs2.16

April: Dhs1.80

May: Dhs1.80

