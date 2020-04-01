Learn the basics of Asian cooking from home…

Wagamama, the home of everyone’s favourite chicken katsu curry, is launching a series of online cooking classes. Hosted on the restaurant’s Instagram page, the first class will take place today, Wednesday April 1 at 3pm.

The first lesson is aimed at teaching children the basics of Asian cooking, starting with how to prepare a mini yaki soba. From 3pm to 4pm, the team’s executive chef Shiyas Kareem will instruct your little ones on the ingredients and preparation of the dish.

The next class will take place on Wednesday April 8, and show adults how to make Wagamama’s prawn firecracker dish. At 6pm, Chef Shiyas will show all viewers exactly what to do if they want to recreate the restaurant’s famous firecracker sauce.

Each Wednesday throughout April will alternate between children’s and adult’s cooking classes at 3pm and 6pm respectively. The videos will be broadcasted live, and the list of ingredients will be shared every Monday so you can cook along at home.

