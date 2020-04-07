The moon will appear 14 per cent larger than normal…

Keep your eyes on the skies on Wednesday April 8, as come nightfall the biggest and brightest Supermoon of the year will be visible in the UAE. The Super Pink Moon is the third of four Supermoons in 2020.

Dubai Astronomy Group will be live-streaming the night on its YouTube channel, so be sure to check that out from 7pm if you can’t see the moon from home.

This astronomical occurrence happens when the Moon passes Earth at its closest point, making it appear larger and brighter. But, did you know that each full moon has a name?

In the early hours of Sunday February 9, the Super Snow Moon lit up the sky around 2am. The Snow Moon gets its name as it occurs when there is normally a lot of snow on the ground.

Next was the Super Worm Moon, which you might remember seeing on March 9. It appeared roughly 10 per cent larger than a regular full moon. This one got its name as during this time of year, when temperatures begin to increase, farmers at the Farmers Almanac noticed worms emerging from the ground.

On Wednesday April 8, the Super Pink Moon will flood our skies up to 14 per cent larger than normal. You might be disappointed though, that this moon didn’t get its name from its colour, but refers to wild ground phlox, which is one of the earliest flowers to bloom in spring.

The final Supermoon of the year will happen next month on May 7, called the Super Flower Moon. During May, flowers are usually abundant everywhere thanks to spring, which is where this moon gets its name.

If you want to continue your astronomical journey, focus on the night sky between April 16 and 25 when you can expect to see a meteor shower. The Lyrid meteor shower is set to be one of the most spectacular of the year.