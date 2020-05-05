All the while remembering to stay safe and sanitised…

As we slowly start to see the city we love begin to blossom again, we’re delighted to bring you a small list of some of the best things you can do. Some are new, some are returning favourites, and all are suggested with safety in mind.

Please remember to make safe and sensible decisions during these unprecedented times. Here’s five cool things to do in Dubai this week.

Sunday May 31

1. Check out a drive-in movie

Reel Cinemas has just announced the launch of its newest concept – a drive-in movie at The Dubai Mall. The cinema is set-up atop Dubai Mall Zabeel, offering views of Downtown Dubai will the clips roll. There’s a huge list of 31 different movies to choose from, with screenings running daily at 8pm. Tickets are priced at Dhs170 per car (max two people) which includes a variety of drinks and snacks.

Reel Cinemas, The Dubai Mall Zabeel, Downtown Dubai, daily 8pm, Dhs170 for two. reelcinemas.ae

Monday June 1

2. Catch some rays at the beach

Barasti Beach has officially reopened its doors to the public, with a limited capacity. The popular beach bar shared a series of new rules on its social media pages to help guests understand the guidelines. Masks should be worn in public unless on a sun bed or in the sea and the pool is still currently closed.

Barasti Beach, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 10.30pm, free entry. Tel: (04) 318 1313. barastibeach.com

3. Enjoy a socially distant dinner

Greek-inspired restaurant GAIA has no reopened its doors in DIFC. If you’re looking to enjoy a Go with an empty stomach – you’ll want to try everything on the menu.

GAIA Dubai, Podium Level, Gate Village 4, DIFC, 12pm to 11pm daily. Tel: (04) 241 4242. gaia-restaurants.com

Tuesday June 2

4. Revisit a popular ladies’ night

If you’ve missed out on the weekly Dubai institution of ladies’ nights, you’re not alone. Luckily STK JBR is bringing theirs back this week. Expect the same upbeat vibes, juicy steaks and refreshing cocktails, with a few safety modifications in place. Reservations are essential.

STK, Rixos Premium, JBR, Tuesdays 6pm to 10pm, Dhs200 two course, Dhs240 three course. Tel: (04) 323 0061. stksteakhouse.com

Wednesday June 3

5. Visit a museum

Dubai Culture announced that its museums will be reopening in a phased plan over the next few weeks. The first to open their doors was Al Shindagha Museum in Old Dubai, and Etihad Museum in Jumeirah.

