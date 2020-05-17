The Islamic calendar dates are Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3…

Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (ADHRA) has confirmed this year’s Eid Al Fitr paid holiday dates as Ramadan 29 until Shawwal 3 1441, with work resuming on Shawwal 4.

These dates align with MOHRE announcements for public and private sector.

هيئة الموارد البشرية لإمارة أبوظبي تحدد عطلة عيد الفطر من 29 رمضان ولغاية 3 شوال، على أن يستأنف الدوام الرسمي بتاريخ 4 شوال. pic.twitter.com/BYTjTLYfV8 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 16, 2020

The exact dates in the Gregorian calendar (the traditional calendar used in much of the world) can only be confirmed by moon sighting.

But if we estimate it, based on Ramadan start dates, it looks highly likely that Ramadan 29 will fall on Friday, May 22 and Shawwal 3 will be marked on Tuesday, May 26.

This would mean that, including the weekend, there would be a five day holiday for most.

Eid Al Fitr officially marks the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan, and is a time for celebration across the world.

Although the restrictions on social gathering may have meant that this Ramadan felt slightly different, the traditions of performing charitable acts and spreading goodwill have been just as evident.

For example, the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has distributed more than 1.6 million meals to workers in Abu Dhabi.

The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has distributed more than 1,6 million meals to workers in #AbuDhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah, from the 2nd day of Ramadan to date. pic.twitter.com/bjfFXeprwq — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 16, 2020

The moon sighting committee, the organisation in the UAE authorised to declare Hijri calendar dates, is likely to convene on the evening of Thursday 21st May to see if the crescent moon, signifying the start of the new month, is visible.

Images: Unsplash