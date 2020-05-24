Facilities can begin reopening after passing DCT inspections…

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has issued guidelines for the reopening of certain hotel facilities.

Guidelines that make specific reference to hotel ‘restaurants, lounges, bars, beaches, pools and gyms,’ opening the door for staycations in the capital.

They’ve been closed since March as part of the emirate’s efforts to stop any potential spread of Covid-19.

Of course, resorts haven’t been handed carte blanche for the return to operations.

To qualify for reopening, they must satisfy a comprehensive list of hygiene and safety “readiness assurance requirements.”

.@dctabudhabi has issued regulations for opening restaurants in hotels, with preventative measures that include not exceeding 30% of the facility’s capacity, health examination of workers and continuous sterilisation. pic.twitter.com/9QwXIOwMBV — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) May 23, 2020

These include adherence to social distancing rules (with guidance markers on the floor, escalators and elevators); restricted opening hours of 6am to 7pm; periodic and thorough sterilisation of facilities; thermal cameras to be installed; availability of hand sanitiser; and enforcement of PPE use for all staff and customers.

Entertainment (live music for example) is prohibited, venues will be limited to 30 per cent capacity and a cap on visit durations has been set at three hours.

All returning employees must undergo Covid-19 testing, with routine testing required every two weeks subsequent to that. Staff will also be subject to frequent temperature checks.

Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, Executive Director of Tourism and Marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi said “The guidelines set out stringent criteria for the hotels to follow, which our inspectors will confirm with on-site visits. Once these high standards of health and safety are met, DCT Abu Dhabi will approve the reopening”

“We are adamant that both hotel staff and visitors should be 100 per cent confident in their own safety, as we start the resumption of ‘normal’ activities since the pandemic situation arose.”

Images: WAM