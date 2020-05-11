Put a flake in us, we’re done…

Most Brits will have fond memories of hearing the jangling music box tones that let all the kids in the neigbourhood know, an ice cream van was coming down your road.

Queuing up on the pavement, clammy-handed, waiting to exchange the last of your pocket money for a true taste of summer.

Well, snap back to reality for a moment because Piccadilly Whippy ice cream vans are touring Dubai delivering a very real, cool soft-serve cone of that nostalgia straight to your door.

They already have a packed delivery schedule which covers villa complexes and housing communities across the emirate.

Areas including Mudon, Arabian Ranches, Meadows, Zahra Town House, Victory Heights, Jumeirah Park, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Meydan, The Green Community, The Lakes, Dubai Hills, Jumeirah Golf Estate and Springs.

But if your locale isn’t on the list, you can now request bespoke deliveries via the website.

Obviously the main attractions are those fluffy white peaks of soft-serve vanilla whip topped off with chocolate flake and, for the ultimate sugar rush, strawberry syrup.

Prices for the ultimate accessory to any sunny day start at Dhs10 for a single Whippy, it’s Dhs15 for a single with flake, and Dhs20 for ‘bunny ears’ (double flake).

But there’s more on offer than the 99-style cones, cups and screwballs. Piccadilly Whippy offers fan favourites such as ice slushies, Magnums, Cornettos, Calippos, Twisters and more.

To maintain our journalistic integrity we feel it’s important we taste test these things, so that we can ensure we’re passing on reliable, accurate information.

And after sampling several cones, we can confirm — these ice creams are one of the few things in life that hold up to childhood memories. But we should probably try one more, just to make sure it’s consistent.

Images: Instagram