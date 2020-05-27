There’s a new recipe to try each week…

No one could accuse Nick Alvis and Scott Price of slacking off during lockdown. While Folly restaurant has been closed in Dubai, the cheffing duo have been busy teaching us how to cook with a collection of how-to videos.

And now, the pair have made it even easier to recreate their classic meals at home, with the launch of their new Folly At Home recipe boxes.

Over the next four weeks, you can have everything you need to create a gourmet dinner for two delivered to your home.

Each recipe kit costs Dhs100 for a meal for two, including the ingredients and know-how to bake your own batch of olive oil and rosemary focaccia bread. The chefs have sourced all of the ingredients from their trusted suppliers, and each item has been precisely measured, so there’s no food waste.

To start cooking like a pro, simply place your order by midday on Wednesday for a Thursday delivery. Here’s what’s on the menu for the coming weeks.

Thursday May 28: Button mushroom risotto

Thursday June 4: Soy-braised beef

Thursday June 11: Coconut chicken curry

Thursday June 18: Fish and chips with crushed peas and tartare sauce

Along with the quality ingredients, you’ll also receive a recipe card and a QR code, which links to a step-by-step video of Nick and Scott showing you how to prepare your dinner.

Folly At Home meal kits, order by midday Wednesday for Thursday delivery. Dhs100 for a meal for two, plus Dhs6-15 delivery fee. Tel: 52 794 1117. folly.ae