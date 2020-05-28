No hotel room required, just bring your own towel…

Popular Bluewaters beach club Cove Beach has reopened its beach facilities to Dubai residents. Guests who wish to spend the day soaking up the sun on the pristine sandy beach will need to bring their own towel and maintain social distancing rules.

The beach club will be running at 50 per cent capacity for the time being, to allow for two metres between each sun bed. Advance bookings are strongly recommended to ensure that the venue doesn’t exceed the capacity set.

Entrance will be charged at Dhs200 every day, which is fully redeemable against the food and beverage menu. Guests who wish to drink an alcoholic beverage will be required to order a main meal, as per Dubai government guidelines.

Starting from today, Thursday May 28, the beach club will be open between 10am and sunset. The restaurant, Cove2.0, will also remain open for guests who only want to enjoy lunch, without beach access.

Many of Dubai’s most lavish hotels are also offering beach access, including a hotel room for the day. Caesars Palace Resort, where Cove Beach is located, is launching its beach day deal from Sunday May 31.

Between Sunday to Wednesday, guests will be able to check in for the day for Dhs395 including a room, beach access and three-course lunch at Gordon Ramsay’s Hells Kitchen.

Residents who wish to book their sun bed at Cove Beach can do so by calling 050 454 6920 or email info@covebeach.com. Entry is priced at Dhs200 fully redeemable on food and beverages.