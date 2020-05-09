Some positive news for residents outside of the UAE…

Emirates Airline has announced that it will be operating a limited number of passenger flights, carry travellers from select destinations back to the UAE.

The locations which will be operating into Dubai are being updated frequently, but the announcement stated that these include return flights from London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

3 of 12

If you are currently trying to get back to the UAE, you will need to will need to complete a Twajudi form to apply for approval.

Once you receive approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MOFAIC), you’ll be able to return on an Emirates flight, with a unique ICA number.

The statement said that: “Stringent entry restrictions remain in place upon arrival in Dubai which includes: a mandatory DHA test on arrival; a mandatory 14-day quarantine and a follow up test before release.

“We are closely monitoring the situation as it evolves, and we hope to resume services as soon as conditions allow. This includes receiving government approvals, the easing of travel restrictions, and commercial demand. We will announce any service resumption when we are in a position to do so,” it continued.

If you have the required approval to fly back to the UAE, you will need to book your flight as a regular passenger via emirates.com. If a flight is fully booked, it will show as ‘not applicable’ and you will need to choose an alternative date.

Despite thousands of residents outside of the UAE still waiting approval from MOFAIC, the introduction of these passenger flights could be a sign that things are starting to ease up in terms of travel restrictions.

At the time of writing, emirates.com has not been updated to reflect this announcement. We advise readers to keep checking as its system updates.

Image: Provided