flydubai's regular passenger services remain grounded until June 4
The carrier will continue its cargo and repatriation flights in the meantime…
According to an official announcement, Dubai-based airline flyDubai will keep its passenger flights grounded until Thursday, June 4, 2020.
Posted on the airline’s website, the statement announced that the move was in line with an updated notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which was issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).
It went on to state that the airline carrier will continue to help support the government’s requests for repatriation flights and cargo requirements.
According to the report, since the directive came into effect on March 24, the low-cost airline carrier has transported more than 1,651,929kg of perishable goods, medical supplies, express courier and essential goods.
The airline has allocated six of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft to operate as cargo flights to aid these tasks.
According to Hamad Obaidalla, Chief Commercial Officer at flydubai, “Air cargo operations will continue to be our focus over the next few weeks. We have been working closely with our strategic partners enabling flydubai to transport cargo seamlessly to where it is needed the most while adhering to the safety standards set by the industry and the World Health Organization (WHO).”
Working alongside the UAE government authorities, flydubai has currently repatriated 12,532 passengers across 90 flights. On these repatriation flights, flydubai has also maximised its cargo capacity.
These special flights have helped return foreign nationals to Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Croatia, Egypt, Georgia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Pakistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Somaliland, Sudan, Thailand and the United Kingdom.
flydubai will continue to operate more cargo-only flights during this time, and repatriation flights will be subject to government approvals.
The statement requested those passengers wishing to travel back home to check directly with their embassies for more information.
Images: Emirates News Agency