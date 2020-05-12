The carrier will continue its cargo and repatriation flights in the meantime…

According to an official announcement, Dubai-based airline flyDubai will keep its passenger flights grounded until Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Posted on the airline’s website, the statement announced that the move was in line with an updated notice to Airmen (NOTAM), which was issued by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA).

It went on to state that the airline carrier will continue to help support the government’s requests for repatriation flights and cargo requirements.