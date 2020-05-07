Flights start from May 21…

Dubai’s low-cost airline, flydubai, has started selling tickets for flights to India and Pakistan, commencing on Thursday, May 21.

According to Gulf News, a flydubai agent confirmed that the flights to India, Pakistan and other destinations are now open. The agent stressed however that “flights will take off only if the authorities at the relevant countries allow them to operate.”

As so much is changing on a regular basis, it seems that flights might not definitely take off on May 21, with the agent stating that if they don’t, “customers will have two options. They can either rebook or take vouchers as refund. There will be no cash refund.”

Flydubai joins Air Arabia as the only two UAE carriers who are currently known to be actively selling tickets to a number of destinations. Again, this is entirely dependent on if countries are allowing people to enter.

Currently, Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad, and Dubai-based carrier Emirates are operating a very reduced number of flights. These are dedicated to repatriating foreigners stuck in the UAE to their own countries and for bringing UAE citizens back to the country.

It was announced on April 30 that any Indian nationals who wished to return home must fill out an online form. The form will need to be filled out for each family member and important details such as passport number are required, so keep the passport(s) with you when you register.

On May 4, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, UAE announced that the Government of India decided to operate two flights from the UAE to India today, May 7. Priority was given to “workers in distress, elderly people, urgent medical cases, pregnant women, as well as other people who are stranded in difficult situations”.

