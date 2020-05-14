Sponsored: It’s free when you order a Ramadan Feast from Pizza Hut…

If you miss sharing iftar with friends and family in person this year, Pizza Hut has come up with a clever solution.

When you order a Ramadan Feast from Pizza Hut, they’ll send you a free Ramadan live iftar stand. The nifty stand will hold your phone while you’re video conferencing your loved ones, so your hands are free to devour all of that delicious pizza.

Follow these simple steps to construct your live iftar stand, then sit back and enjoy your virtual iftar.

Pizza Hut has a range of Ramadan Feasts to suit groups of all sizes.

The Duo Meal (Dhs60) includes one medium pizza, four pieces of garlic bread, potato wedges, a salad and two medium soft drinks.

The Super Family Box (Dhs90) features two medium pizzas, four pieces of garlic bread, potato wedges, a salad, two 500ml soft drinks and two dips.

The Super Party Box (Dhs110) has three medium pizzas, 300g wedges, six pieces of garlic bread, one salad, three dips and one family soft drink.

For just Dhs10 extra, you can add a Hershey’s Cookie to your order.

Pizza Hut is currently offering delivery 24 hours a day in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, so you can satisfy that pizza craving whenever the mood strikes.

What’s more, Pizza Hut is offering contactless delivery, to ensure your Ramadan Feast arrives safe and sound.

When your rider arrives, they’ll place your order on a safe, sanitised stool for you to collect. They’ll ring your bell, then step away from the door to maintain a safe distance. It’s recommended that you pay by card to keep contact to a minimum.

To order your Ramadan Feast from Pizza Hut, visit pizzahut.ae.