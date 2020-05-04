Sponsored: Part two of the True Aussie Ramadan cooking series. This week, Chef Khawla Alsaib brings you a simple and delicious recipe you can try at home…

Looking to get creative in the kitchen? All it takes is a quick search on the internet and you’ll receive numerous results. However, not all the videos and recipes you’ll encounter are up to par with wonky camerawork, incomplete instructions, or maybe a presenter who drones on too much.

In order to help you save your time and energy for the actual cooking process, What’s On has teamed up with True Aussie Lamb and Beef and celebrated TV chef Khawla Alsaib who will be sharing some of their favourite recipes over the holy month of Ramadan which you can try at home.

This week, True Aussie shows us how to make Australian lamb meatballs in tomato sauce with zucchini noodles.

Check out the video below and then scroll down to get a list of the ingredients and the method to prepare this simple yet delicious dish.

Serves: 3

Prep time: 45 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes

Here’s what you’ll need:

For the noodles

5 medium zucchini

1 tsp Italian herbs

For the lamb

500g Australian lamb mince

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp Italian herbs

1 tsp garlic

2 tsp parmesan cheese

1/4 white onion, chopped

1 egg

1/2 cup breadcrumbs

For the tomato sauce

1 can chopped tomatoes

1 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp Italian herbs

1/4 cup white onion, chopped

2 tsp parmesan cheese

For garnish

Parsley, chopped

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

1. Combine the lamb mince, cumin, Italian herbs, salt, pepper, parmesan cheese, onion, and garlic together. Stir in egg and breadcrumbs until just combined. Do not overmix. Using wet hands, form into round 1.5cm meatballs. Then, place in the fridge.

2. After 10 to 15 minutes, remove meatballs from the fridge. Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the meatballs and cook for 8 to 10 minutes, browning on all sides.

3. For the tomato sauce, heat olive oil in a pan on medium-high heat. Add onion and cook until softened. Add chopped tomatoes and quarter a cup of water and stir well. Then add cumin, parmesan cheese and season with Italian herbs, salt and pepper. Bring to a boil and simmer gently until sauce thickens about 20 minutes.

4. To make the zucchini noodles or zoodles, spiralize zucchini using a spiralizer or vegetable peeler into zoodles. To cook, add zucchini to a pan over medium-high heat. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes or slightly softened but still tender. Do not overcook. Season with salt, pepper, and Italian herbs.

5. Transfer to a plate and spoon sauce and meatballs over zucchini noodles. Sprinkle with freshly chopped parsley and Parmesan cheese.

Bon appetit!

Top tips for binding mince

• Use a little water or a mix of milk and bread to moisten and bind your mince

• Shape mixture with wet hands for a less sticky result

• Form shape loosely – you want it to hold together without compressing it

Have kids at home? Get them to help out in the kitchen

Turn a chore into a fun way to spend time with your children, teaching them basic cooking skills.

They’ll learn new words (slice, dice, whisk, peel and grate), get to practice maths measuring ingredients, while contributing to the family meal and experiencing new cultures and cuisine.

Where to buy online?

Here’s where to get your fix of True Aussie meat in the UAE • Spinneys

• Carrefour

• Lulu Hypermarket

• Choitrams

• Union Co-op

• Aswaaq

• Prime Gourmet

• Springbok Butchery App

• El Grocer UAE App

• La Carne

• Organic Foods and Cafe

• Kibsons

• Instashop

• Les Gastronomes

• Martins Meats

• Grand Gourmet Grocer

• Elfab

• Classic Deli

• Chef 2 Chef

• Yeebly

To find this recipe and loads more, including tips and meat hacks, cooking inspiration and where to buy head to lambandbeef.com

Images: provided