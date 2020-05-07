Enjoy a virtual quiz as you tuck in…

Whilst much of Dubai is slowly getting back to normal, many of us are still sticking to staying at home for the foreseeable future. If you’re one of those people but are seriously missing your best friend, Fuchsia Urban Thai has just the thing for you.

Enter the brand new ‘bestie bundle’. How does it work? Well, if you order yourself a delicious two course meal with some of the Thai restaurant’s signature dishes, you can also get the same delivered to your bestie at a separate address. It will even come with a printed quiz, so get that virtual video-chat fired up.

Priced from Dhs140, the two course meal also includes a drink of either rose lemonade or lemongrass iced tea. Starters to choose from include spring rolls, prawn toast or papaya salad.

On to mains, you’ll have to decide between cashew nut chicken, red Thai curry or an authentic vegan pad Thai. Whatever you choose for yourself will be duplicated for your best friend’s delivery, so make sure you know them well.

To order the fun meal concept, you’ll need to ring Fuchsia Urban Thai directly. When you do, simply tell them your address and that of your best friend. Why not even do it as a surprise for top best friend points, especially if it’s their birthday?

You’ll find the physical Fuchsia Urban Thai restaurants in Business Bay and Barsha Heights, both of which are now reopen for business. Restaurants across Dubai are now permitted to reopen, albeit at a 30 percent capacity, so it’s best to book ahead if you’re dining in.

Bear in mind that the ‘bestie bundle’ is only available for delivery and not if you visit the restaurants.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, Business Bay or Barsha Heights, Dubai. Tel: (04) 361 7117. fuchsiame.com

Images: Provided