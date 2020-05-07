We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From colourful sunset clicks to skyline shots and ariel snaps, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Here are six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. The striking Dubai skyline

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zahra (@helloitszahra_) on May 6, 2020 at 11:01pm PDT

2. Jumeirah Lake Towers looks stunning from afar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai based photographer (@lisylou_photography) on May 6, 2020 at 11:41pm PDT

3. Old and New Dubai in one click

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sneha Rebecca / @srdubai (@srdubai) on May 7, 2020 at 1:07am PDT

4. Boats docked at the Dubai Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Rishan 🧿 (@gmr83) on Apr 29, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

5. We love the iridescent colours in this one

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photographer Video (@jade_vivero) on Apr 2, 2020 at 2:13am PDT

6. The peaceful Grand Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadeem Bhutta (@nadeem_clicks1) on Apr 24, 2020 at 7:34am PDT

Images: Social