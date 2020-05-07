We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From colourful sunset clicks to skyline shots and ariel snaps, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Here are six of our favourite pics of the week:

1. The striking Dubai skyline

 

2. Jumeirah Lake Towers looks stunning from afar

 

3. Old and New Dubai in one click

 

4. Boats docked at the Dubai Creek

 

5. We love the iridescent colours in this one

 

6. The peaceful Grand Mosque

 

Images: Social 