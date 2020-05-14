We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From incredible captures of the supermoon to cultural scenes and arial snaps, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Have a stunning image of the UAE you want to share?

Here are nine of our favourite pics of the week:

1. A jaw-dropping click of the supermoon

 

2. Here’s another stunning shot…

 

3. A great view from JW Marriott Marquis

 

4. What an amazing city!

 

5. Beautiful sunset over Reem Island in the capital

 

6. An Ode to Sheikh Zayed

 

7. Al Hamriyah, Sharjah at sundown

 

8. The beautiful Sharjah Mosque

 

9. We love this one taken down at the Sharjah Creek

 

