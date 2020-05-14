We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From incredible captures of the supermoon to cultural scenes and arial snaps, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Here are nine of our favourite pics of the week:

1. A jaw-dropping click of the supermoon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailender Sharma (@dubaiangle) on May 9, 2020 at 11:25am PDT

2. Here’s another stunning shot…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stevie Kahn – Dubai (@steviekahn) on May 7, 2020 at 11:33am PDT

3. A great view from JW Marriott Marquis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me TG! DUBAI Ihsan Salhia (@tgfromdubai) on May 13, 2020 at 8:41am PDT

4. What an amazing city!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohan sajeev (@rohan.sajeev) on May 13, 2020 at 9:39pm PDT

5. Beautiful sunset over Reem Island in the capital

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jobin Mathew (@jobtomat) on May 3, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

6. An Ode to Sheikh Zayed

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tariq Al Jaberi | طارق الجابري (@tj_ae) on May 12, 2020 at 12:43am PDT

7. Al Hamriyah, Sharjah at sundown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yousif Alharmoudi (@bin.amin) on May 11, 2020 at 12:51pm PDT

8. The beautiful Sharjah Mosque

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zafar Khan (@iamzfk) on May 6, 2020 at 11:43am PDT

9. We love this one taken down at the Sharjah Creek

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cathy Robinson (@cooeedears) on May 13, 2020 at 12:37pm PDT

Images: social