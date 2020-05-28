We’ve rounded up the best photos of the UAE…

The UAE can easily be deemed one of the most photogenic countries in the world – and the photos uploaded to social media are proof of that. From angles of the skyscrapers we’ve never seen before to rainbows and duststorms, if you have a stunning photo of the UAE, we want to see it.

Here are 8 of our favourite pics of the week:

1. Beautiful in neon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dubai Photos by Jruzz (@jruzz) on May 27, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

2. Looking great in pink, too

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailender Sharma (@dubaiangle) on May 27, 2020 at 7:10am PDT

3. Clever angle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Storyteller (@moizhusein) on May 27, 2020 at 3:20am PDT

4. Rainbows in the day…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malulein (@malulein_photography) on May 26, 2020 at 9:58am PDT

5. And a crescent moon at night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by saboor (@our_dubai1) on May 27, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

6. Al Ain Grand Mosque from above

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Modern Area (Since-2006) (@modernarea.alain) on May 27, 2020 at 2:08am PDT

7. Iconic Abu Dhabi buildings after dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by هيثم محمد Haitham M (@h__ad) on May 24, 2020 at 9:53am PDT

8. Sharjah during the sandstorm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abdeali Salim (@xphidoprime) on May 27, 2020 at 4:16am PDT

