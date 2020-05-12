This new green vertical farm is a huge win for food security in the region…

Located in Abu Dhabi at the Armed Forces Officers Club, Smart Acres is set to launch in the third quarter of 2020 and will be the UAE’s newest hydroponic vertical farm.

The venture ticks all those important 2020 eco requirements; it’s a green, efficient and sustainable way of farming high-quality locally-sourceable produce.

One of the main challenges of any agricultural operation in the UAE is of course, the climate. The hot summers and relatively low level of rainfall make it difficult to cultivate many traditional food crops.

As the name suggests Smart Acres employs some innovative tech to overcome these obstacles.

The farm is separated into interior modules that come equipped with award-winning IoT-based (internet of things) technology which enables micro-management of crop growth.

This process means that farming practices consume less resources and are able to generate high-quality harvests. It also means that they won’t have to rely on pesticides and other potentially harmful chemicals.

Smart Acres will begin by producing a variety of lettuce and herbs, including green glace, oakleaf, lollo rosso, and shiso.

With cultivation of baby spinach, mature spinach, and baby arugula planned for the near future.

Ultimately the idea is to expand into the most sort after produce in the region, growing food items like strawberries and potatoes.

This news follows recent announcements in Abu Dhabi about new planned solar power parks and waste energy plants, making good on the governments aims for a more sustainable future, that are part of the UAE Vision 2021.

Images: Provided