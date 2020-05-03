Temperatures are expected to hit 40°C along the coast…

The UAE is looking at a wet and warm week ahead, with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) predicting cloud, rain and hot temperatures in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Coastal areas of the UAE should expect temperatures to hit 40°C on Sunday May 3. It will be a few degrees warmer inland, with temperatures set to reach 44°C. The UAE’s mountainous regions will be cooler, with a temperature range of 26°C to 30°C.

Humidity is also on the rise, reaching a maximum of 70 per cent along the coast, 60 per cent inland, and 50 per cent in the mountains.

NCM also forecasts cloud cover across the UAE this the week, bringing the potential for downpours in parts of the country.

Moderate to fresh southeasterly to northeasterly winds are also forecast for the UAE on Sunday, with an average wind speed of 20 to 30km/h, and a predicted maximum of 45km/h. These winds will circulate dust and sand from the interior, reducing visibility, creating haze, and increasing the chance of sandstorms.

Weather at this time of year can be particularly changeable, with the UAE’s cloud seeding exercises increasing the likelihood of rainfall. May has traditionally been a dry month for the UAE, but thanks to advancements in cloud seeding technology, the nation has seen increased rainfall recently.

The UAE weather on Monday and Tuesday is expected to be cloudy, with scattered rainfall across the country. At this stage, Wednesday and Thursday will be partly cloudy in the UAE, with light to moderate winds easing into the weekend.

Image: Unsplash